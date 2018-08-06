Hechavarria was sent to Pittsburgh on Monday along with cash considerations in exchange for minor-league pitcher Matt Seelinger.

The 29-year-old hit a modest .258/.289/.332 in 61 games for the Rays this season. He was designated for assignment and cleared waivers prior to the trade and hasn't yet been reportedly added to the Pirates' active or 40-man rosters. He'll likely serve a depth role for the Pirates but could be a capable enough fill-in if called upon. Most of his value comes from providing solid shortstop defense, which won't be of much use to most fantasy owners, however.