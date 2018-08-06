Pirates' Adeiny Hechavarria: Shipped to Pirates
Hechavarria was sent to Pittsburgh on Monday along with cash considerations in exchange for minor-league pitcher Matt Seelinger.
The 29-year-old hit a modest .258/.289/.332 in 61 games for the Rays this season. He was designated for assignment and cleared waivers prior to the trade and hasn't yet been reportedly added to the Pirates' active or 40-man rosters. He'll likely serve a depth role for the Pirates but could be a capable enough fill-in if called upon. Most of his value comes from providing solid shortstop defense, which won't be of much use to most fantasy owners, however.
More News
-
Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Clears waivers•
-
Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Designated for assignment•
-
Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Slides down depth chart•
-
Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Held out Saturday•
-
Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Absent from Friday's lineup•
-
Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Laces RBI single in return•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: McCullers replacements
With Lance McCullers dealing with an elbow injury, the Astros need a replacement. And so do...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) is shaping up to be a special week for hitters, according to Scott White,...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) isn't the greatest for two-start sleepers, but Scott White's rankings do...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sanchez falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Nunez rising
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Kopech making a comeback
After struggling with control all season, Michael Kopech is back to looking like the elite...