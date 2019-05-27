McRae was called up from Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday.

McRae will join the big-league club for the first time this season, adding depth to the team's bullpen for their doubleheader Monday against the Reds. He's served as a starter at Triple-A Indianapolis this season, recording a 5.18 ERA and 1.38 WHIP with 44 strikeouts across 48.2 innings. He also pitched briefly at the major-league level in 2018, compiling a 5.68 ERA and 2.05 WHIP across 6.1 innings of work with the Pirates.

