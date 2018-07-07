Pirates' Alex McRae: Contract selected by Pirates

The Pirates selected McRae's contract from Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

McRae has yet to pitch in the majors and was scheduled to start Saturday for Indianapolis, but will instead be available in long-relief for Pittsburgh. The 25-year-old has an unimpressive 4.61 ERA and 1.58 WHIP across 84 innings (16 starts) at Triple-A this season.

