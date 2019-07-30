McRae (0-3) gave up seven runs (five earned) on six hits and two walks while striking out none through 1.1 innings to take the loss against the Reds on Monday.

Stepping in for the recently-traded Jordan Lyles, McRae was responsible for five of the 10 runs given up by the Pirates in the second inning. The 26-year-old has struggled mightily, posting a 9.98 ERA and a 15:9 K:BB through 15.1 innings. McRae will make his next start Sunday against the Mets at PNC Park.