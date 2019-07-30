Pirates' Alex McRae: Crushed in loss
McRae (0-3) gave up seven runs (five earned) on six hits and two walks while striking out none through 1.1 innings to take the loss against the Reds on Monday.
Stepping in for the recently-traded Jordan Lyles, McRae was responsible for five of the 10 runs given up by the Pirates in the second inning. The 26-year-old has struggled mightily, posting a 9.98 ERA and a 15:9 K:BB through 15.1 innings. McRae will make his next start Sunday against the Mets at PNC Park.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Smith, Calhoun get their shot
Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette is only one of the intriguing options who might be on your...
-
Gauging Bichette's, Stroman's value
The busy Blue Jays are moving a top trade asset and promoting their top prospect. Scott White...
-
Week 19 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The upcoming trade deadline makes for a chaotic Week 19, and the crop of sleeper hitters is...
-
Week 19 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Hot-hand pitchers like Reynaldo Lopez and Brad Keller are in line for two starts at the right...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Acuna Jr. up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 19 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start