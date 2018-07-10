McRae was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday.

McRae was up for just three days but failed to make a single appearance. He could be called upon later in the season, but has a mediocre 4.61 ERA in 84 innings at the Triple-A level this season, so he's unlikely to be a significant fantasy asset. The move makes room for the activation of Joe Musgrove (finger).

More News
Our Latest Stories