McRae made his season debut Monday, allowing two earned runs in three relief innings. He gave up three hits and struck out three batters.

The righty yielded back-to-back homers to Derek Dietrich and Yasiel Puig. He threw 36 of 50 pitches for strikes and performed well enough to earn additional consideration as a multi-inning reliever. McRae compiled a 5.18 ERA and 1.38 WHIP in five starts covering 48.2 Triple-A innings prior to his recall.