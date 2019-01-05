The Pirates re-signed McRae to a minor-league contract Saturday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

The 25-year-old spent much of the 2018 campaign at Triple-A Indianapolis but received his first cup of coffee at the big-league level, making two appearances for the Pirates while giving up four earned runs and posting a 5:5 K:BB across 6.1 innings. His deal includes an invitation to big-league spring training, though he'll most likely be headed back to Indianapolis to begin 2019.

More News
Our Latest Stories