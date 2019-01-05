Pirates' Alex McRae: Secures minors deal with Pittsburgh
The Pirates re-signed McRae to a minor-league contract Saturday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.
The 25-year-old spent much of the 2018 campaign at Triple-A Indianapolis but received his first cup of coffee at the big-league level, making two appearances for the Pirates while giving up four earned runs and posting a 5:5 K:BB across 6.1 innings. His deal includes an invitation to big-league spring training, though he'll most likely be headed back to Indianapolis to begin 2019.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Seven things to know about Puig trade
The Dodgers have traded Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp and Alex Wood to the Reds — a move with plenty...
-
Top 50 keepers
In some leagues you simply keep the best players. In others there's a cost relative to where...
-
Rockies deal makes Murphy interesting
Daniel Murphy was far from a trendy name heading into 2019 drafts, but his move to Colorado...
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
Plenty of movement has already happened this offseason. Scott White and friends look at how...
-
Top-100 Dynasty rankings
Dynasty leagues are one of the fastest growing Fantasy formats, requiring owners to weigh the...
-
Fantasy Baseball dynasty prospects: 2B
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst