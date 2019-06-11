McRae was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

McRae was rocked for six runs on eight hits (three home runs) and three walks while fanning six over 4.1 innings Monday night, so the Pirates will send the right-hander down for a fresh arm. Dovydas Neverauskas replaced McRae on the 25-man roster.

