The Pirates optioned McRae to Triple-A Indianapolis on Sunday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

McRae will leave the Pittsburgh bullpen and open up a spot for Casey Sadler, who was recalled from Triple-A in a corresponding move. The Pirates' main motive was likely just to have a fresh arm on hand in relief after McRae covered 3.1 innings Saturday in the team's 8-4 loss to the Cardinals.

