McRae will start Friday's game against St. Louis, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

McRae was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday and will quickly be pushed into starting duty after Joe Musgrove (foot) was scratched. The 26-year-old has primarily worked as a reliever in the majors this season, but he exceeded 85 pitches in five of six starts since his last demotion to Triple-A and could have the workload of a traditional starter if he pitches well.

More News
Our Latest Stories