McRae made a relief appearance in Friday's 17-8 loss to the Cubs, tossing 1.1 scoreless innings but allowing a hit and three walks.

McRae made a spot start last weekend versus St. Louis when Joe Musgrove was a late scratch with a foot injury, covering five innings and giving up two runs in the outing. With Musgrove cleared to rejoin the rotation Thursday in San Francsico, there was no longer any more room for McRae, who looks poised to stick in the bullpen the rest of the season.