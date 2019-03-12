The Pirates assigned McRae to their minor-league camp Tuesday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

McRae reached the big leagues for the first time last season, making two appearances for the Pirates and giving up four earned over 6.1 innings. The Pirates didn't see enough upside in the right-hander to justify keeping him on the 40-man roster through the offseason, so he'll have a more difficult path in making it back to the majors in 2019.

More News
Our Latest Stories