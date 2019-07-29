Pirates' Alex McRae: Slated to start Monday
McRae will start Monday against the Reds, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
McRae will get the ball for Monday's series opener in Cincinnati after Jordan Lyles -- who was originally scheduled to start -- was traded to the Brewers in exchange for minor-leaguer Cody Ponce. The 26-year-old McRae has made five appearances (all in relief) for the big club this season, posting a 7.71 ERA, 1.64 WHIP and 15:7 K:BB in 14 innings. It remains to be seen whether McRae will stick in the rotation beyond Monday's spot start.
