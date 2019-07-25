The Pirates recalled McRae from Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

McRae will give the Pirates some added coverage in the bullpen for the team's series finale Thursday versus St. Louis after five relievers handled the final 7.1 innings of Wednesday's 14-8 loss. He'll assume the active roster spot of Luis Escobar, who was optioned to Indianapolis after serving up five runs across two innings Wednesday.

