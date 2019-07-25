Pirates' Alex McRae: Summoned to big club
The Pirates recalled McRae from Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
McRae will give the Pirates some added coverage in the bullpen for the team's series finale Thursday versus St. Louis after five relievers handled the final 7.1 innings of Wednesday's 14-8 loss. He'll assume the active roster spot of Luis Escobar, who was optioned to Indianapolis after serving up five runs across two innings Wednesday.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Will we see Gavin Lux?
Gavin Lux is demolishing Triple-A, but do the Dodgers have room for him? Scott White shares...
-
Wednesday Waiver Wire: Go streak
Heath Cummings says this is the time of year for riding hot streaks.
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
What's a proper valuation for DJ LeMahieu, really? Scott White changes his tune in the latest...
-
Are Wojciechowski, Urquidy legit?
Asher Wojciechowski and Jose Urquidy were unlikely pitching successes this weekend, but Scott...
-
Mailbag: Sell Josh Bell, buy Yarbrough?
From a struggling Josh Bell and Austin Riley to a streaking Sonny Gray and Jose Ramirez to...
-
Waiver Wire: Catching Rays
Heath Cummings has five under-owned players you need to add for the stretch run.