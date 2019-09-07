McRae allowed two runs on three hits with two walks and one strikeout across five innings during a no-decision against the Cardinals on Friday.

While it wasn't enough for the win, this was arguably McRae's best major league outing of the season. His biggest issues are still homers (seven in 20.1 innings) and control (11 walks versus 16 strikeouts), but he worked around both against the division-leading Cardinals. However, McRae is still 0-3 with a 8.41 ERA, 1.77 WHIP and 16 strikeouts in 20.1 innings over seven appearances, including two starts this season.