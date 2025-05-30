Canario is not in the Pirates' starting lineup against the Padres on Friday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Canario will open the weekend series on the bench while Tommy Pham, Oneil Cruz and Bryan Reynolds man the outfield for the Pirates. Canario has reached base safely in each of his last six games and has gone 9-for-26 (.346) with two steals, four runs scored and one RBI over that span.