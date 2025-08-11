Canario will start in center field and bat sixth in Monday's game against the Brewers.

With southpaw Jose Quintana taking the hill for Milwaukee, the right-handed-hitting Canario will get the nod over the left-handed-hitting Oneil Cruz in center field. Given that Cruz is slashing just .110/.219/.190 over 114 plate appearances versus left-handed pitching for the season, Canario could end up settling in as his regular platoon partner.