default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Canario will start in center field and bat sixth in Monday's game against the Brewers.

With southpaw Jose Quintana taking the hill for Milwaukee, the right-handed-hitting Canario will get the nod over the left-handed-hitting Oneil Cruz in center field. Given that Cruz is slashing just .110/.219/.190 over 114 plate appearances versus left-handed pitching for the season, Canario could end up settling in as his regular platoon partner.

More News