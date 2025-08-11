Pirates' Alexander Canario: Filling in for Cruz versus lefty
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Canario will start in center field and bat sixth in Monday's game against the Brewers.
With southpaw Jose Quintana taking the hill for Milwaukee, the right-handed-hitting Canario will get the nod over the left-handed-hitting Oneil Cruz in center field. Given that Cruz is slashing just .110/.219/.190 over 114 plate appearances versus left-handed pitching for the season, Canario could end up settling in as his regular platoon partner.
More News
-
Pirates' Alexander Canario: Knocks in two•
-
Pirates' Alexander Canario: Loses hold of regular role•
-
Pirates' Alexander Canario: Out of lineup again Thursday•
-
Pirates' Alexander Canario: Sitting amid struggles•
-
Pirates' Alexander Canario: Getting Sunday off•
-
Pirates' Alexander Canario: Absent from Friday's lineup•