Pirates' Alexander Canario: Loses hold of regular role
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Canario is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins.
Canario will be on the bench for the third game in a row, with all of his absences from the lineup coming against right-handed pitchers. Though Canario appeared to usurp Tommy Pham as the Pirates' preferred option in left field in early May, both players now look to be behind the hot-hitting Adam Frazier on the depth chart. Frazier is a left-handed hitter, so Canario or Pham will likely spell him in left field when the Pirates face southpaws.
