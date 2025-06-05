Pirates' Alexander Canario: Out of lineup again Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Canario is absent from the lineup for Thursday's contest versus the Astros.
Tommy Pham could be re-taking the left field job from Canario, as this will be Pham's second straight start there and fourth start in the last six games. Canario has a .546 OPS and 40 percent strikeout rate over his last 10 tilts.
