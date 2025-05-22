Canario is not in the lineup for Thursday's game versus the Brewers.
Canario had started the previous four contests and 11 of the last 12 tilts, but he'll get a breather in Thursday's series opener. Tommy Pham is handling left field and batting eighth for the Pirates.
