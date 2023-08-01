Rivas was traded from the Padres to the Pirates on Tuesday along with Jackson Wolf and Estuar Suero in exchange for Ji-Man Choi and Rich Hill, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

With Rivas and Choi essentially switching spots, it's possible Rivas could see a significant uptick in playing time in the short term. The 26-year-old first baseman has a career .245/.330/.323 slash line with four home runs and six steals in 127 games. Rivas has long been known for his strong command of the strike zone in the minor leagues, but he has never been able to tap into the requisite power of a traditional big-league first baseman. He slashed .332/.462/.582 with nine home runs, eight steals and a .400 BABIP this year in the Pacific Coast League.