The Pirates acquired Williams from the Rays on Friday in exchange for Robert Stephenson, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

Williams, 24, has hit .237/.314/.417 with five homers and three steals with Double-A Montgomery this season and has just a .714 OPS so far at the minor-league level. He was a first-round pick in 2020, though, so the Pirates will attempt to coax more out of his ability.