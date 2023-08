Williams is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs.

Williams will take a seat after he started each of the Pirates' last seven games at shortstop while going 5-for-20 with two doubles, two walks, two runs and two RBI. Liover Peguero will spell him at shortstop in the series finale, but Williams appears to be the Pirates' preferred option at the position since Ji Hwan Bae returned from the injured list to take over as the Bucs' primary second baseman.