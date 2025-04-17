Heaney (1-1) earned the win Thursday against the Nationals after giving up five hits and two walks over 7.1 scoreless innings. He struck out four.

The left-hander generated just nine swinging strikes on 95 pitches but scattered four singles and a double to pick up his first win of the campaign. Heaney surrendered four runs during his previous start in Cincinnati, but he's otherwise been dominant so far this season with a 2.13 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 22:6 K:BB through 25.1 innings.