Pirates' Andrew Heaney: Pirates-Tigers postponed Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Heaney and the Pirates won't play the Tigers on Wednesday after the game was postponed due to inclement weather in Detroit.
The game will be made up Thursday as part of a split doubleheader. Heaney is slated to start the first game of the day, while Paul Skenes will remain on turn to start the second contest, according to Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic.
More News
-
Pirates' Andrew Heaney: Fans seven in quality start•
-
Pirates' Andrew Heaney: Ready to start Thursday•
-
Pirates' Andrew Heaney: Pulled with calf issue•
-
Pirates' Andrew Heaney: Exits Saturday's start with trainer•
-
Pirates' Andrew Heaney: One out shy of quality start•
-
Pirates' Andrew Heaney: Takes step back Monday•