default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Heaney and the Pirates won't play the Tigers on Wednesday after the game was postponed due to inclement weather in Detroit.

The game will be made up Thursday as part of a split doubleheader. Heaney is slated to start the first game of the day, while Paul Skenes will remain on turn to start the second contest, according to Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic.

More News