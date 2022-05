Knapp was ejected from the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Reds while in the dugout in the bottom of the sixth inning, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The 30-year-old didn't appear in Saturday's matinee, but he was thrown out of the game by the home plate umpire while the Reds were batting in the bottom of the sixth. Knapp will likely be available for the second game of the twin bill.