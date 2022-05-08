site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: pirates-andrew-knapp-out-of-sundays-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Pirates' Andrew Knapp: Out of Sunday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Knapp is not in the lineup for Sunday's game at Cincinnati.
Knapp started Game 2 of Saturday's twin bill and will take a seat Sunday after going 0-for-4 with four strikeouts and a walk. Michael Perez will start behind the plate and bat eighth for the Pirates
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 9 min read
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read