Pirates' Andrew Knapp: Returns to action
RotoWire Staff
Knapp (illness) is starting Friday against the Padres.
Knapp was scratched from Thursday's lineup due to an illness, but he'll be back in action a day later. The 30-year-old will start behind the dish and bat ninth.
