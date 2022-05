Knapp is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Dodgers.

Knapp will stick on the bench for the second game in a row after he also sat in Sunday's 7-3 loss to the Reds. Even though No. 1 catcher Roberto Perez was placed on the injured list Saturday with a hamstring issue that is expected to keep him sidelined for an extended period, Knapp looks as though he might have to settle for a timeshare at the position with Michael Perez.