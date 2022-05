Knapp is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Dodgers.

Knapp appeared set to fill in as Pittsburgh's primary catcher after Roberto Perez (hamstring) landed on the injured list over the weekend, but he now finds himself on the bench for the third consecutive contest. Michael Perez is 2-for-6 with two home runs, three RBI and a walk in his first two games and will work behind the plate again Tuesday.