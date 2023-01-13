McCutchen signed a one-year contract with the Pirates on Friday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Well, isn't that fun? McCutchen, of course, reached superstardom in Pittsburgh, winning the National League MVP award in 2013 and finishing in the top-five in voting four straight years. He's 36 now and coming off a career-low .700 OPS, but 'Cutch nonetheless could instantly become one of the Pirates' better hitters and provide some leadership. This should also offer him a chance to play every day, an opportunity he wouldn't necessarily have received elsewhere.