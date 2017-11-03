Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Club exercises up 2018 option

The Pirates picked up McCutchen's $14.5 million club option for 2018 on Friday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

McCutchen will return to Pittsburgh for another season following this announcement, as the 31-year-old underwent an up-and-down season throughout the 2017 campaign. All in all, he wound up slashing .279/.363/.486 with 28 home runs and 88 RBI, and hit at a .361 average since May 26.