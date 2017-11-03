Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Club exercises up 2018 option
The Pirates picked up McCutchen's $14.5 million club option for 2018 on Friday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
McCutchen will return to Pittsburgh for another season following this announcement, as the 31-year-old underwent an up-and-down season throughout the 2017 campaign. All in all, he wound up slashing .279/.363/.486 with 28 home runs and 88 RBI, and hit at a .361 average since May 26.
More News
-
Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Finishes season on high note•
-
Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Returns to lineup Sunday•
-
Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Late scratch with foot discomfort•
-
Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Homers twice, drives in eight Tuesday•
-
Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Raps out trio of hits Monday•
-
Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Smashes 26th homer Saturday•
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 shortstop
Shortstop isn't the wasteland it used to be, and the top tier seems to grow every year. But...
-
2018 third base rankings
Josh Donaldson's strong finish wasn't enough to keep him in the first-round discussion, but...
-
2018 second base rankings
Second base is as deep as any infield position these days, but it's lacking in true standouts....
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 first base rankings
First base has traditionally been the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball, and some newcomers...
-
Early 2018 Positional Rankings
Check out Scott White and Heath Cumming's first batch of rankings for the 2018 Fantasy sea...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...