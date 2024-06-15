McCutchen went 2-for-4 with a solo homer and two runs scored in Friday's 5-2 win over Colorado.

McCutchen crushed a mammoth 448-foot solo homer of Ryan Feltner in the sixth inning to give the Pirates a lead they never relinquished. The 37-year-old veteran later tallied another run to his register when a Bryan Reynolds single drove him home in the eighth. McCutchen has been a steady producer over the last 30 days, hitting .297 (28-for-94) with five homers, 19 runs scored and 12 RBI in 22 games.