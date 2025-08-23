McCutchen went 2-for-4 with a walk, two doubles and four RBI in Friday's 9-0 rout of the Rockies.

The 38-year-old got the offensive fireworks started early with two-run doubles in both the first and second innings. The performance snapped a 1-for-22 slump by McCutchen over his prior nine games, and on the season he's slashing .240/.331/.375 with 11 homers, 39 runs and 45 RBI in 109 contests.