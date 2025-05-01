McCutchen went 1-for-3 with a walk and a two-run double in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Cubs.

McCutchen put the Pirates up for good in the seventh inning, when his double to center field off Brad Keller plated Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Bryan Reynolds. McCutchen has logged at least one hit in nine of his last 10 games, and over that span he has gone 13-for-40 (.325) with one stolen base, five runs scored, two home runs and seven RBI.