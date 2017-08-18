Play

Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Hits well in return to field

McCutchen went 3-for-4 with a double during Thursday's contest against the Cardinals.

After a knee injury kept him out of a game Saturday and in the DH spot Sunday, McCutchen's return to the field showed no lingering effects as recorded his 11th three-hit game of the season and his first since late July. The center fielder is now slashing .291/.384./.515, not the most impressive stats of his career but still great overall stats.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast