Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Hits well in return to field
McCutchen went 3-for-4 with a double during Thursday's contest against the Cardinals.
After a knee injury kept him out of a game Saturday and in the DH spot Sunday, McCutchen's return to the field showed no lingering effects as recorded his 11th three-hit game of the season and his first since late July. The center fielder is now slashing .291/.384./.515, not the most impressive stats of his career but still great overall stats.
