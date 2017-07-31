Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Homers three times in San Diego
McCutchen went 3-for-3 with three solo homers, two walks and four runs scored Sunday in San Diego.
All three of McCutchen's home runs came against left-handed pitching, as he hit one in the first inning off Clayton Richard and took Jose Torres deep twice in the final two frames. This was the veteran outfielder's third multi-homer effort of the season and first three-homer game since April 26 of last year in Colorado. Five of McCutchen's six hits in the past six games have left the yard.
