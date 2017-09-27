Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Homers twice, drives in eight Tuesday
McCutchen went 4-for-4 with two home runs, eight RBI and four runs in Tuesday's 10-1 win over the Orioles.
The RBI total was a career high for McCutchen, who plated half his runs on his first career grand slam, which came in the second inning. He homered again in the sixth inning and added a double and single for good measure, which translated to most memorable performance of what's been a nice bounce-back season for the former MVP. A popular name in trade discussions last offseason, McCutchen will likely appear in the rumor mill again this winter if the Pirates decide to pursue a rebuild. Given the stellar .278/.362/.487 batting line he's submitted this season, the 30-year-old would surely fetch a more significant haul in any trade than he would have at this point a year ago.
