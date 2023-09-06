McCutchen was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a partial tear in his left Achilles, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

McCutchen will need to wear a walking boot for the next six weeks, so the injury effectively ends his season. It could also potentially spell the end of his Pirates career since he'll hit free agency this offseason, although 'Cutch has indicated a desire to come back for at least one more year. He's had a solid 2023 campaign, slashing .256/.378/.397 with 12 home runs and 11 stolen bases over 112 games. McCutchen has basically been a full-time designated hitter for the Pirates this season and the team now figures to rotate through multiple players in that spot in the final month.