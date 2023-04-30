McCutchen is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals.
McCutchen started the past six games and will receive Sudnay off after he went 5-for-24 with a double, a home run, five RBI, four runs and a stolen base during that span. Bryan Reynolds will serve as the designated hitter while Miguel Andujar receives a start in the outfield.
