McCutchen indicated earlier this week that he plans to continue his playing career after this season, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

"In my mind, this isn't my last year," McCutchen said. McCutchen will turn 38 in October and is basically a full-time designated hitter at this point. He's been productive this season, however, particularly since being moved into the Pirates' leadoff spot, where he's slashed .273/.359/.459 with nine homers in 195 plate appearances. Mackey writes that he was told by owner Bob Nutting last season that McCutchen "will remain a Pirate for as long as he wants," so it would seem the team would be amendable to a new deal after this season.