Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Raps out trio of hits Monday

McCutchen collected three singles Monday, finishing 3-for-4 against Milwaukee.

Over his last 13 games, McCutchen is slashing .321/.357/.547 in 56 plate appearances. The center fielder has seven hits in 21 at-bats against Tuesday starter Chase Anderson, including a homer Sept. 13. Pittsburgh's offense continues to struggle but McCutchen has regained his stroke after a disappointing August.

