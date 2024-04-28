McCutchen is Andrew Destin of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette for Sunday's game against the Giants.
McCutchen started the previous three games and will head to the bench after going 1-for-12 with two walks and five strikeouts. Edward Olivares will bat fifth as the designated hitter Sunday for the Pirates.
