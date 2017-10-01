Play

Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Returns to lineup Sunday

McCutchen (foot) is starting in center field and batting third in Sunday's game against the Nationals, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

McCutchen was a late scratch from Saturday's contest due to some left foot discomfort, but after a day of rest he's ready to rejoin the Pirates' starting lineup. He'll look to end his strong 2017 campaign on a positive note in the season's final game.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast