Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Serves as designated hitter Sunday
McCutchen (knee) is hitting third as the Pirates designated hitter during Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.
McCutchen exited Friday's game with a minor knee injury, but is set to rejoin the starting lineup after getting the day off Saturday. The Pirates have a scheduled off-day Monday, so it's possible that the veteran could return to the outfield when the team kicks off its two-game set against the Brewers on Monday.
