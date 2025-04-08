McCutchen is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cardinals, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.
McCutchen has a .988 OPS through 26 plate appearances this season but will receive a day off Tuesday. Bryan Reynolds is serving as the designated hitter while Jack Suwinski receives a start in the outfield.
