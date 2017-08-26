Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Strikes out as pinch hitter Friday

McCutchen struck out in a pinch-hitting appearance to end Friday's game.

Since the All-Star break, McCutchen is slashing just .256/.363/.421 with six home runs and four stolen bases in 157 plate appearances. He's posted a .642 August OPS (in 89 PA) while his plate discipline (10:19 BB:K) has suffered. Meanwhile, McCutchen's .279 career batting average in September represents his second-worst month behind only April (.254), something to consider the rest of the way. To be fair, he bounced back after not starting for a couple days in late May, so perhaps his time off will jumpstart his numbers in the short run.