Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Strikes out as pinch hitter Friday
McCutchen struck out in a pinch-hitting appearance to end Friday's game.
Since the All-Star break, McCutchen is slashing just .256/.363/.421 with six home runs and four stolen bases in 157 plate appearances. He's posted a .642 August OPS (in 89 PA) while his plate discipline (10:19 BB:K) has suffered. Meanwhile, McCutchen's .279 career batting average in September represents his second-worst month behind only April (.254), something to consider the rest of the way. To be fair, he bounced back after not starting for a couple days in late May, so perhaps his time off will jumpstart his numbers in the short run.
More News
-
Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Not starting Friday•
-
Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Dog-days slump•
-
Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Tallies three hits•
-
Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Will take field Tuesday•
-
Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Serves as DH on Sunday•
-
Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Could have played Saturday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Phillies have the most favorable matchups of any team in Fantasy Week 22 (Aug. 28-Sept....
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Fulmer and Zack Godley would normally be automatic in a two-start week, but what about...
-
Waivers: Add Weaver, hold Holland
Greg Holland's meltdown continued Wednesday, and Scott White thinks it may be time to protect...
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...