McCutchen went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run Monday in a 6-5 win over the Giants.

McCutchen's lone hit was a huge one -- he banged a two-run homer to left field in the seventh inning to break a 4-4 tie. The knock was his first hit over his past three games, a span in which the veteran slugger has gone 1-for-14. McCutchen now has 10 home runs on the campaign, a mark he's reached in every one of his 17 big-league seasons.