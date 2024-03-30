McCutchen isn't in the Pirates' lineup for Saturday's contest against Miami, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

McCutchen will get a breather Saturday despite the Marlins sending the left-handed Ryan Weathers to start on the mound. The 37-year-old is 0-for-9 to begin the season, and his absence will give Edward Olivares a chance to start at DH and bat fourth.