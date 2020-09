The Pirates selected Susac's contract from their taxi squad ahead of Sunday's game against the Indians, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Manager Derek Shelton noted that the organization has been pleased with the work Susac has been putting in at the Pirates' alternate site this season, so the 30-year-old will be rewarded with a callup in advance of the finale. He'll start behind the plate, catching for JT Brubaker.